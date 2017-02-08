Wessman resigns at Ravenwood; headed ...

Wessman resigns at Ravenwood; headed for Italy

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Williamson Herald

Wessman, who played his college football at USC and was an assistant coach with the Tennessee Titans for five years, replaced Will Hester, who left following the Raptors' 2015 State Championship run to become Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at the new Nolensville High School. Ravenwood posted a 7-6 record under Wessman, including a pair of upsets at Mount Juliet, 12-7 in Week Three and a wild 38-35 win in the second round of the playoffs.

