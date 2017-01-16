The Franklin at Legends View to be co...

The Franklin at Legends View to be constructed at Aspen Grove in Cool Springs

T. W. Frierson Contractor Inc. , a Nashville-based, employee-owned general contractor has joined The Innovations Group LLC development as the general contractor partner for the development of The Franklin at Legends View. The new 85,000 square-foot Class-A office building will overlook the Legends View Golf Course in Franklin and is located at Aspen Grove, Section O, Lot 4, at 201 Cool Springs Blvd. "We are proud to add T.W. Frierson to our development team for this project," said Eric Powers, president and chief executive officer of The Innovations Group LLC. "It was important for us to bring a highly qualified local general contractor partner to work closely with our team to deliver this project."

