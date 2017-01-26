Sitting-commissioner takes time to review three applicants for 7th District seat
The hunt continues for the next 7th District Williamson County Commissioner as three Brentwood resdients have submitted their applications for the seat. Commissioner Bert Chalfant, 7th District, said he is not rushing the process to find the replacement for decade-long commissioner Tom Bain, who resigned from the commission this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|6 hr
|labwstone
|33
|Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos
|13 hr
|Mom
|1
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|15 hr
|I used to be someone
|10
|Obamas farewell speech
|21 hr
|monkeyjobs
|20
|How do I become a webcam model?
|21 hr
|Emily Wilson
|1
|Anyone Married Ladies Lonely in Spring Hill or ... (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Poetic_Just_Is
|7
|Knitting store: no yarn for women's movement pr...
|Thu
|You Are A Dummy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC