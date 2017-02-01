Pioneer Family of Black Tie Affair - ...

Pioneer Family of Black Tie Affair - from slaves to freedmen

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Williamson Herald

Descendants of Lucretia Holt will be recognized at the 2017 Pioneer Family on Saturday, Feb. 4, during the African American Heritage Society's annual Black Tie Affair at the Embassy Suites in Cool Springs. A Pioneer family is one whose Williamson County roots can be traced back at least 150 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Negroes and crime 4 hr Flo Rida 41
Best place to watch the Superbowl in Nashville 5 hr Pats Fan 1
why is trump whining 5 hr LOL 2 37
Looking for a good GI doctor 7 hr ben d over 2
Greg Johnson Elvis in the Smokies (Feb '14) 8 hr Gail 2
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 9 hr wtf 75
megan barry liberal hypocrite 9 hr edby123 42
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC