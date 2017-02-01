Pioneer Family of Black Tie Affair - from slaves to freedmen
Descendants of Lucretia Holt will be recognized at the 2017 Pioneer Family on Saturday, Feb. 4, during the African American Heritage Society's annual Black Tie Affair at the Embassy Suites in Cool Springs. A Pioneer family is one whose Williamson County roots can be traced back at least 150 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Negroes and crime
|4 hr
|Flo Rida
|41
|Best place to watch the Superbowl in Nashville
|5 hr
|Pats Fan
|1
|why is trump whining
|5 hr
|LOL 2
|37
|Looking for a good GI doctor
|7 hr
|ben d over
|2
|Greg Johnson Elvis in the Smokies (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|Gail
|2
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|9 hr
|wtf
|75
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|9 hr
|edby123
|42
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC