Longtime County Commissioner Tom Bain resigns 7th District seat
Long-time Williamson County Commissioner Tom Bain, 7th District, has submitted his resignation to the Mayor's Office effective Jan. 10 after almost a dozen years of dedicated service due to an illness. Mayor Rogers Anderson recently recognized Bain's high standard for leadership over the years as an elected official, calling him the quintessential "team player," especially after gaining skills as a football player under the iconic football coach Bear Bryant in the late 1960s at the University of Alabama.
