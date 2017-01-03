Longtime County Commissioner Tom Bain...

Longtime County Commissioner Tom Bain resigns 7th District seat

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Long-time Williamson County Commissioner Tom Bain, 7th District, has submitted his resignation to the Mayor's Office effective Jan. 10 after almost a dozen years of dedicated service due to an illness. Mayor Rogers Anderson recently recognized Bain's high standard for leadership over the years as an elected official, calling him the quintessential "team player," especially after gaining skills as a football player under the iconic football coach Bear Bryant in the late 1960s at the University of Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee state workers 4 hr Coach 1
George Currey 7 hr Guess once more 9
Nashville Schools 9 hr I used to be someone 5
Snow Danger With Open Schools 9 hr I used to be someone 9
child support is modern day slavery (Jul '14) 12 hr Wade Wilson 53
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 19 hr Alexandriawhite 24
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) Sun Eat A Peach 10
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,771,883

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC