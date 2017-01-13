Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host ...

Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Fourth Quarter 2016 Conference Call on February 28

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: GlobeNewswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2017 -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing fourth quarter and year end 2016 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Monday, February 27, 2017. A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2016 results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 6 hr So Sad 25
Caseygirl 814 6 hr Confused 2
Alamo tennessee 7 hr nutzaplente 6
Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa... 9 hr ThomasA 11
Women smokers 10 hr Sarcastic Goober 32
News Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07) 14 hr Lucy Fur 66
Obamas farewell speech 18 hr hehehe 18
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC