Dangerous roads across county cause m...

Dangerous roads across county cause multiple crashes, schools get first snow day

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Williamson Herald

Snow and slick roads slowed drivers throughout Williamson County to a crawl as snow quickly accumulated Friday morning and temperatures dropped below freezing and will remain so throughout the evening. County and city departments have been working since the morning hours to respond to multiple crashes across the county and its six cities to help stranded drivers and move stray cars from blocking roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WSMV Chris Miller 46 min Old limp farts 10
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 1 hr Desireeyates 27
Women smokers 15 hr ThomasA 27
Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12) 17 hr ThomasA 14
News WCS to host fine arts festival 22 hr vanessa 1
News Is Google Fiber Guilty Of Digital Redlining? Sun Mouse 1
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Sun 1-big-mama 20
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC