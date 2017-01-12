Calendar of Upcoming Events
The Franklin Art Scene is inviting the public to come out of winter hibernation for the first Friday crawl of 2017. Guests won't have to brave the chilly temperatures for too long during the smaller and more intimate edition of Art Scene as the Toasty Trolley, complete with hot cider, will be making the rounds throughout downtown Franklin, allowing art lovers to hop on and off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, the free monthly event has plenty more activities for the night.
