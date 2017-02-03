Bret Sutton named loan originator for...

Bret Sutton named loan originator for Heritage Bank Mortgage Services in Brentwood

Thursday Jan 26

Heritage Bank has announced that Bret Sutton will be serving as a Loan Originator for Heritage Bank Mortgage Services in Brentwood. Sutton has been in the mortgage lending business for more than four years.

