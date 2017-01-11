Aluminum distributor to open new facility in February
The company, which processes and distributes aluminum to the aircraft industry, expects to complete its 80,000-square-foot building at 2300 S. Hoover Road in mid- to late-February, said president Scott Smith. The company, based in Brentwood, Tenn., has warehouse and distribution facilities in 11 of the world's aircraft construction hubs.
