Aluminum distributor to open new faci...

Aluminum distributor to open new facility in February

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The company, which processes and distributes aluminum to the aircraft industry, expects to complete its 80,000-square-foot building at 2300 S. Hoover Road in mid- to late-February, said president Scott Smith. The company, based in Brentwood, Tenn., has warehouse and distribution facilities in 11 of the world's aircraft construction hubs.

