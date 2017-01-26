Al. Neyer closes on - Mallory Green walkable development' spanning 18-acres in Cool Springs
Commercial real estate developer and design-builder Al. Neyer today announced the acquisition of 18 acres in Franklin for the development of Mallory Green, a project that includes a speculative 5-story, Class A office building and two hotels at 3401-3601 Mallory Lane in Cool Springs.
