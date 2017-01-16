16th annual Black Tie Affair returns ...

16th annual Black Tie Affair returns Feb. 4

The African American Heritage Society's 16th Annual Black Tie Affair will be held on Sat. Feb. 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Cool Springs.

