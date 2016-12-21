Tunesmithing to perform holiday show Dec. 14

"Tunesmithing" will celebrate the holiday season with a special show from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at The Well Coffeehouse located at 690 Old Hickory Blvd. in Brentwood. Attendees will enjoy original and classic holiday songs and/or stories by AJ Bigler, Katie Brooks, Everette Brown, Butterfly, Kelley Cline, Wil Comstock, Gordon Ellis, Dar Frantz, Donna Frost, Lisa Hannah, Mark Horwitz, Paul Nielsen, Candy Paull, Angel Pontier, and Chuck Whiting.

