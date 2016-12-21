Tennessee home destroyed in fire possibly caused by Christmas tree lights left on
Firefighters in Brentwood, just south of Nashville, spend all night Thursday trying to bring down a blaze on the 900-block of Elmington Court Initial reports say the blaze apparently began on a corner of the house where the family's Christmas tree had been left on Then the fire spread to the second floor and the roof began to collapse, forcing fire crews to work on the blaze from the outside A Tennessee home was completely destroyed Thursday in a fire that appears to have started by Christmas tree lights left on while nobody was home. Firefighters in Brentwood, just south of Nashville, were called to a home on the 900-block of Elmington Court just before 8pm on Thursday.
