Public safety officials reflect on experience in East Tennessee
Williamson County Public Safety Director Bill Jorgenson, volunteers and staff established a communication system in Pigeon Forge to accomodate 350-400 firefighters and first responders. Some of the Franklin, Brentwood and Spring Hill firefighters were also deployed to the Gatlinburg area.
