Former Signal Mountain Mayor Anne Nolan Dies At 91; School Named For Her And Her Husband
The school website says, "Because of years of faithful service Paul and Anne Nolan have given our community, Signal Mountain will never be the same. Hours of recognition could never convey our deep respect, admiration, and appreciation for a couple who has helped establish such high standards in education."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the older single men
|3 hr
|True story
|92
|Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|l y a
|9
|baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ...
|4 hr
|lol
|42
|Alamo tennessee
|7 hr
|Kyle
|4
|Freemasons of Nashville
|15 hr
|Shriner
|3
|Women smokers
|Fri
|ThomasA
|18
|Zooskool
|Fri
|Miss K9
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC