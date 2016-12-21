Dr. James E. Warren
A memorial service for Dr. James E. Warren, 85, of Franklin, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Harpeth Presbyterian Church in Brentwood, Tenn. Jim served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a graduate of Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee Dental School.
