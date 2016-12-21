Don't miss the Brentwood Christmas tree lighting ceremony tonight
The City of Brentwood will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony tonight at 5:30 p.m. Two readings of the Polar Express will take place inside the library due to predicted rain. See details below as tickets are needed for the readings.
