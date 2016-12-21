County celebrates opening of Emergenc...

County celebrates opening of Emergency Communications Center

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Williamson Herald

The county held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the new Emergency Communications Center located on the 2nd floor of the Public Safety Center in Franklin. About 6 months ago, the new state-of-the-art Public Safety Center opened, changing the face go emergency operations in Williamson County.

