Brentwood Services Administrators Promotes Saldana in Tennessee
Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. , headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., has promoted Nick Saldana to the position of claim representative II in its Tennessee Claims Department, according to Jeff Pettus, president and chief executive officer of BSA. With increased responsibility, Saldana is reviewing, processing, and handling medical workers' compensation claims as assigned by Bonnie Moser, Tennessee claims supervisor.
