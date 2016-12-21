Brentwood residents celebrate annual lighting of the Christmas tree
Predicted rain forced the city of Brentwood to move most activities indoors, however the rain held off just long enough for the community to gather under the tree for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Brentwood Library. Mayor Regina Smithson asked everyone, "Are you ready to light up the tree?" Much to the delight of children and families who rushed outside for the count down.
