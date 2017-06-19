Why Southerners Love Blue Bell Ice Cream

Perhaps it's the country music inspired commercials or the many cherished flavors, but one thing is for sure: we Southerners love our Blue Bell ice cream! Perhaps it's the country music inspired commercials or the many cherished flavors, but one thing is for sure: Southerners love our Blue Bell ice cream! Below the Mason-Dixon line, the brand is known as the go-to ice cream company simply because it "tastes just like the good ole' days." Blue Bell was established in 1907 when local farmers founded Brenham Creamery Company in Brenham, Texas.

