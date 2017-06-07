Skyrocketing maternal deaths in Texas set to get special focus from lawmakers
Mothers are dying after they give birth in Texas more than any other place in the industrialized world according to doctors in the state. Lawmakers did not successfully pass a bill continuing a task force to tackle the issue.
