j. l. wright
J. L. Wright, 89, of Brenham passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017. A Memorial Service is set for 10AM Friday, June 16 in the St Mary's Catholic Church in Brenham 701 Church Rd. Born March 1, 1928 in Dallas, Texas he was the son of John Lee and Mavis Clare Wright.
