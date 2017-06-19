Feds sell land under Corpus Christi water supply for fracking

The Center for Biological Diversity today released a response to the decision by the The Bureau of Land Management to move forward with the auction of 4,300 acres of federal land for fracking and drilling in Texas and Oklahoma - despite pending legal protests from the City of Corpus Christi and conservation groups concerned about public health threats. According to their statement, the oil and gas leasing auction also comes over the objections of the City of Brenham, state representatives and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.