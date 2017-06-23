Abbott's Executive Overreach
Gov. Greg Abbott took his big, red pen to the list of approved bills from this year's legislative session on Friday, vetoing 50 measures that had been passed through the House and Senate. Not surprisingly, a number of the bills would have proved directly beneficial to residents in Austin and other Texas municipalities had they been signed into law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is it like to live at Blinn College (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|Rentaroom
|3
|Stone Cellar (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Fayetteville Free...
|3
|Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area?
|Mar '17
|Fayetteville Free...
|1
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC