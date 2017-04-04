Texas bathroom bill supporters take victory lap after NCAA ends boycott in North Carolina
The NCAA on Tuesday reversed its boycott of North Carolina after lawmakers repealed that state's controversial bathroom law last week. But while the move was made "reluctantly" - and comes with several caveats - supporters of a similar measure in Texas said the about face bolstered their cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stone Cellar (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Fayetteville Free...
|3
|Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area?
|Mar 29
|Fayetteville Free...
|1
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC