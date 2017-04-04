Texas bathroom bill supporters take v...

Texas bathroom bill supporters take victory lap after NCAA ends boycott in North Carolina

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The NCAA on Tuesday reversed its boycott of North Carolina after lawmakers repealed that state's controversial bathroom law last week. But while the move was made "reluctantly" - and comes with several caveats - supporters of a similar measure in Texas said the about face bolstered their cause.

Brenham, TX

