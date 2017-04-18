Senate committee addresses 6 higher education bills
In about 40 minutes Wednesday, the Texas Senate Higher Education Committee unanimously passed five bills on various topics and left one pending about physician education loans. Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, authored the pending bill, Senate bill 1225.
