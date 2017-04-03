Pianist Dujka featured for final BCA concert Sunday
Pianist John Dujka will present the Beeville Concert Association's final program for the 2016-17 season Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend College's Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium. An entertainer and musician well-known throughout Texas and nationally, Dujka earned his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in Music Performance at the University of Houston Moores School of Music, where he studied with Albert Hirsh, Ruth Tomfohrde and Abbey Simon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stone Cellar (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Fayetteville Free...
|3
|Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area?
|Mar 29
|Fayetteville Free...
|1
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC