Pianist Dujka featured for final BCA concert Sunday

Pianist John Dujka will present the Beeville Concert Association's final program for the 2016-17 season Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend College's Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium. An entertainer and musician well-known throughout Texas and nationally, Dujka earned his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in Music Performance at the University of Houston Moores School of Music, where he studied with Albert Hirsh, Ruth Tomfohrde and Abbey Simon.

