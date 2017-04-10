Faith-based group urges House members...

Faith-based group urges House members to pass bathroom bill

1 hr ago

Nikki Kelton , a Dripping Springs resident, believes Texas lawmakers should support the so-called bathroom bill to avoid jeopardizing the faith principles of students. She was concerned about her school district's decision last year to allow an elementary transgender student to use the girls' bathrooms.

Brenham, TX

