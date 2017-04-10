Abbott: 'Texas will fix' its embattle...

Abbott: 'Texas will fix' its embattled special education system

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Chron

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks about the upcoming legislative session with reporters at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, last December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks about the upcoming legislative session with reporters at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, last December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brenham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stone Cellar (Jun '13) Mar 29 Fayetteville Free... 3
Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area? Mar 29 Fayetteville Free... 1
Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09) Jan '17 Liz Elliott 7
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 48
News Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15) Jun '16 madhatter 6
Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16) Jun '16 Justice will prev... 2
Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16) May '16 Person 1
See all Brenham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brenham Forum Now

Brenham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brenham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Brenham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC