Texas House avoids bathroom fight
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, i winks at a i colleague afteri i withdrawing his proposed amendment regarding bathrooms at the Capitol. i State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, i winks at a i colleague afteri i withdrawing his proposed amendment regarding bathrooms at the Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stone Cellar (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Fayetteville Free...
|3
|Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area?
|Wed
|Fayetteville Free...
|1
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC