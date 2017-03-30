Texas Democrat says vote in favor of a bathroom billa was not bought
Since the upper chamber passed Senate Bill 6, Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. has come under fire from reports claiming he sold his vote, something the Brownsville Democrat vehemently denies. "No one can tell you that I've plotted or schemed on anything," Lucio said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stone Cellar (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Fayetteville Free...
|3
|Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area?
|Mar 29
|Fayetteville Free...
|1
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC