Senate Sends SB Six to House

Friday Mar 17

The Senate approved a bill Wednesday that would require people in public buildings, including schools, to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex on their current birth certificate. Dubbed the "bathroom bill" by media reports, the measure drew flak from opponents who say it unfairly targets transgender Texans.

