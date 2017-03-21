Senate passes property tax bill state...

Senate passes property tax bill state leaders love, local officials oppose

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Texas Tribune

Senate Bill 2, which passed in an 18-12 vote, could require taxing entities to hold an election if the amount of operating and maintenance funds they plan to collect from property taxes is, in general, 5 percent more than what they took in the previous year. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt 's bill has split scores of Texas homeowners and the local officials that they elect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brenham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09) Jan '17 Liz Elliott 7
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 48
News Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15) Jun '16 madhatter 6
Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16) Jun '16 Justice will prev... 2
Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16) May '16 Person 1
News Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06) May '16 Tomballpi 43
Looking for Amanda Torres (Feb '16) Feb '16 Rjw5d2 2
See all Brenham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brenham Forum Now

Brenham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brenham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Brenham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC