Senate Approves Fetal Tissue Sale Ban

Providers would be banned from selling or donating tissue garnered from elective abortions under a bill approved by the Senate on Wednesday. This issue arose in 2015 following a series of undercover videos of Planned Parenthood employees discussing the sale of tissue and altering of abortion procedure to better recover fetal organs, a clear violation of federal law, according to bill author and Georgetown Senator Charles Schwertner.

