Senate approves bathroom bill
Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, take part as the Senate State Affairs Committee begins talks on Senate Bill 6 at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, March 7, in Austin. The transgender "bathroom bill" would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
|Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Tomballpi
|43
|Looking for Amanda Torres (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Rjw5d2
|2
