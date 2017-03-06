Put all that passion into casting ballots
Libby Gonzales stands with her father, Frank Gonzales, as she joins other members of the transgender community during a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Members of the transgender community and others who oppose Senate Bill 6 protest in the exterior rotunda at the Texas state Capitol as the Senate State Affairs Committee holds hearings on the bill Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
|Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Tomballpi
|43
|Looking for Amanda Torres (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Rjw5d2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC