News 14 mins ago 9:41 p.m.Texas Senate tentatively approves bathroom bill
After four and a half hours of debate, the Texas Senate voted to tentatively pass Senate Bill 6 , commonly known as the bathroom bill, Tuesday. Senator Lois Kolkhorst's bill will require people go by the sex on their birth certificate when using restrooms, locker rooms and showers in government owned facilities and public schools and universities.
