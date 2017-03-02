Most community colleges won't ban gun...

Most community colleges won't ban guns in classrooms with minors

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Texas Tribune

With thousands of minors taking classes at community colleges in Texas, some state lawmakers predicted that it would be tricky for the schools to implement a law that allows concealed handgun license holders to carry their guns on campus. That helps explain why the Legislature gave the two-year colleges an extra year before the 2015 law went into effect.

Brenham, TX

