Highly debated bathroom bill raises concerns about privacy and transgender rights

During the committee hearing for Senate Bill 6 Tuesday, transgender individuals used the bathroom according to the gender with which they identify, a situation which will not occur if the bill becomes law. SB 6, sponsored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, requires the biological sex on a person's birth certificate match the gender-specific restroom, shower or locker room they use in public buildings.

