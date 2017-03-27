Eyes of Texas are on North Carolina on 'Bathroom bill'
The NCAA has warned North Carolina that if it's "Bathroom Bill" remains in place, it could be out of the business of hosting championships through at least 2022. Texas is considering a similar measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stone Cellar (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Fayetteville Free...
|3
|Any atheists in Fayetteville Texas area?
|14 hr
|Fayetteville Free...
|1
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC