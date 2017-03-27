Eyes of Texas are on North Carolina o...

Eyes of Texas are on North Carolina on 'Bathroom bill'

Sunday Mar 26

The NCAA has warned North Carolina that if it's "Bathroom Bill" remains in place, it could be out of the business of hosting championships through at least 2022. Texas is considering a similar measure.

Brenham, TX

