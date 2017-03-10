Editorial: Bathroom bill is a solution to a problem that doesn't exist
Texas lawmakers have roiled the capitol and the state in a controversy that doesn't need to be. The bathroom bill is an unnecessary distraction from issues that really matter, such as school finance reform, property tax reform and fixing the Child Protective Services system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
|Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Tomballpi
|43
|Looking for Amanda Torres (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Rjw5d2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC