Continue reading For the Texas House, it's time to flush the unnecessary, damaging bathroom bill

Friday Mar 17

It's time for the Texas House to kill the pandering, unnecessary "bathroom bill" that has been dropped in its lap, like an overfull diaper, by the irresponsible Senate. Fortunately, there is every reason to believe the House is up to the challenge.

