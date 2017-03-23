Bathroom bill author help slip $5 mil...

Bathroom bill author help slip $5 million project for lone Dem who supported bill

After Sen. Eddie Lucio, D-Brownsville, became the lone Senate Democrat to support the "bathroom bill," many in his own party accused the South Texas lawmaker of being a "complete sellout." He was taking so much heat from fellow Democrats, in fact, that his son Rep. Eddie Lucio III came to his defense in a passionate plea for civil disagreement.

