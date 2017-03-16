At Faith & Family Rally, Texas legislator says she's had death
Dr. Linda Flower, left, of Tom Ball, TX holds a sign as she and others listen to Rev. Rafael Cruz, father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the Faith and Family Rally at the State Capitol in Austin, TX on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
|Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Tomballpi
|43
|Looking for Amanda Torres (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Rjw5d2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC