VIDEO: 'Queer Dance Freakout' party outside Texas Governor's Mansion
On Thursday, hundreds of dancing protesters partied outside the Governor's mansion in Austin to fight against the Texas legislature's Senate Bill 6 or bathroom bill. Dubbed a "resist-dance," the event's Facebook page asked protesters to groove it out in order to "show we are not going to take the transphobic and homophobic laws Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick and their administration have got in the pipeline."
