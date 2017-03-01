Texas Senate calls for amending Constitution to limit feds
Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, votes on an amendment during debate on a call for a "convention of states" that would amend the U.S. Constitution and impose things like a federal balanced budget requirement and term limits in the senate chamber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|48
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
|Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Tomballpi
|43
|Looking for Amanda Torres (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Rjw5d2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC