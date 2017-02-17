Blinn dance team lights up Super Bowl LI halftime show
BRENHAM, Texas They've danced in front of hundreds at sporting events, but this past weekend the Blinn College Treasures Dance Team performed in front of millions alongside Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl LI halftime show. They first learned they would be performing in December and say they were shocked but had to begin preparing for the big day soon after.
