Blinn dance team lights up Super Bowl...

Blinn dance team lights up Super Bowl LI halftime show

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: KHOU-TV Houston

BRENHAM, Texas They've danced in front of hundreds at sporting events, but this past weekend the Blinn College Treasures Dance Team performed in front of millions alongside Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl LI halftime show. They first learned they would be performing in December and say they were shocked but had to begin preparing for the big day soon after.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHOU-TV Houston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brenham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09) Jan '17 Liz Elliott 7
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 48
News Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15) Jun '16 madhatter 6
Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16) Jun '16 Justice will prev... 2
Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16) May '16 Person 1
News Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06) May '16 Tomballpi 43
See all Brenham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brenham Forum Now

Brenham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brenham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Brenham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC