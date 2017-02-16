A dozen House Republicans want busine...

A dozen House Republicans want business group to retract bathroom bill study

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Chron

AUSTIN A dozen Republicans in the Texas House want the state's biggest business lobby to retract a report it published last year warning of dire economic consequences if lawmakers passed the so-called "bathroom bill." They took issue with a Texas Association of Business report, released in December, which estimated that the state could lose $8.5 billion in economic activity and shed 185,000 jobs if legislators approved Senate Bill 6 or something like it.

